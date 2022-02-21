LLOYD Greenup County Vocational School teacher Jerry Guinn is helping students get their hands dirty and learn a career that is useful on multiple levels.
Guinn teaches Small Engine Repair at the high school. It’s a class that deals with repairs on everything from weed eaters to boat motors. Guinn said students who complete his course will then be able to go on to Mercury Marine and become certified to fix any and all of their marine crafts.
“Mercury Marine has a big school in Atlanta, Georgia,” Guinn said. “We have the same books, same curriculum and everything. So, when they get there, they will know exactly what is going on.”
Guinn said the program, which students will complete their senior year, is a lot like a college prep course, only for small engine and marine motor repair. Guinn said his overall goal is to give students another option for careers in a field he has been a part of for decades as a professional boat racer.
Guinn said the school brought in small engine repair to get students interested, introducing them to repairing go-carts and other small engine driven machinery.
“This gave them the fever,” Guinn said. “And the fever, the passion, is something students need because the class itself is not easy. But when they get through this class, they will be ready to move forward.”
Local radio and television personality Tom Clay spoke to Guinn’s students on Friday about the applications of their class from both a professional and personal viewpoint. Clay is no stranger to the outdoors or marine motors, and he said the class was something he wished he could have had in his high school years.
“If they would have had something like this, then we might have gone to school more,” Clay said. “And as an outdoorsman, imagine the benefit of being able to work on your own motor.
“I don’t know how much money I would have saved over the years, but it would have been a lot,” Clay said. “I remember fishing local tournaments, and when you get out on the water and break down, that’s trouble. You’ve already spent $100 to get onto that tournament, then you’re sitting out there broke down, waiting for someone to come get you. But if you knew how to work on something, like these students are learning, then it becomes a win-win.”
Clay said Guinn’s class has personal benefits, and can become a well-paid career if students choose to pursue it.
“This is a good deal for our community and for our local market,” the vocational school principal Anthony Thompson said. “It’s economics on the one hand, but also there just aren’t enough knowledgeable people who can repair things. So, our kids are in a good position to not only take care of their own equipment but also be able to start a small business or contribute to a small business. And especially if they follow through at the marine school, then the sky is the limit for them.”
“Mr. Guinn came to me about two months after I took the position of Superintendent and introduced this program to me,” Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. “I was immediately very interested in making this available for our kids, but I had to get approval through the state before offering it to the students.”
Unfortunately, Moresea said, three months later was when COVID hit and shut everything down. But the program was far from forgotten, and Moresea said Guinn was both patient and persistent.
“And his refusal to give up let me know that if we could make it happen, then he could make it work,” Moresea said.
The success of the program is something Moresea attributes directly to Guinn, who uses his knowledge and dedication to the students, to make the program what it is today and will be in the future. She also credits Principal Thompson’s commitment to making room for the program (refitting an old computer lab) and helping Guinn and the students reach for their future.
The students themselves, by all indications, are appreciative of the opportunity as well.
Sophomore Andrew Smith said his interest started because working on small engines was just fun.
“It’s really cool to be able to do this and learn this,” Smith said. “You get to get your hands dirty and learn something too.”
Smith said once he learns everything Guinn has to teach that he plans to go to Atlanta and attend the Mercury Marine school.
Shelby McCormick, another of Guinn’s students, said that she wasn’t in the class initially, but switched to the class because of Guinn.
“Mr. Guinn told me what I could do in this class and what I could learn” McCormick said. “And he let me know just how interesting the class is. That’s why I switched. And I think this is something I can do as woman, that is usually done by men. I think that will help me to be more independent in my life.”