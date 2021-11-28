ASHLAND Ashland Tourism sponsored a celebration of Small Business on Saturday at several locations radiating outward from Broadway Square in downtown Ashland. Courtney Hensley, of Ashland Tourism, said the intent was to “jump-start” the national event Shop Small Saturday.
“We are doing this by allowing businesses who don’t have a brick-and-mortar store to come downtown, set up and kind of present their shops to the community,” Hensley said.
Hensley said there was a really good turnout for the event, with lots of traffic in the buildings used for the event, such as the G.C. Murphy Building and the Camayo Arcade. Originally 39 vendors signed up for the event, Hensley said, and it is part of a larger event Ashland Tourism is sponsoring called Boutique Week. In that event, there are 16 brick-and-mortar stores participating downtown on Winchester Avenue, Carter and South Ashland, with a few local shops at the Town Center Mall. Those stores participate in the “passport shopping,” where shoppers have their passports stamped when they shop at those locations. Passports are available at Ashland Tourism and participating stores.
Kentucky Band of Sisters was one of the local businesses that took advantage of the Saturday event. The business is run, as the name applies, by sisters Brooke Gehringer, Kara Adkins and Holly McClellan. Together they make specialty, handmade headbands. The business can be found on Facebook and Instagram, and they also run an Etsy store.
The sisters sell their merchandise online and participate in local vendor events to get their creations out to the public.
“We have been doing this almost a year now,” Gehringer said. “It started as something fun to do on the side, and then people started asking for more, so we decided to make them for sale.” The sisters currently have no plans to open their own brick-and-mortar store, but they are open to placing some of their creations at current boutiques.
Melissa Davidson, of Davidson Creations, is an Ironton woman who specializes in a wide variety of 3D-printed creations ranging from buttons and jewelry to ornaments which she makes from her home. Davidson said she has been doing crafts for about five years and started doing the 3D printing about two years ago.
“Most of what I do now is 3D-printed, then hand-painted,” Davidson said. Davidson is another of the independent small business owners who has no immediate plans to open a physical store and operates online and through local events. Davidson, for instance, makes a variety of Harry Potter-themed items and was one of the vendors who set up at Wizardfest this year in Ironton. The best place to view all that she has to offer is through her Facebook Page, Davidson Creations.
Brandi Coyle and John Morris, of Best Darn Chocolates, offer their chocolates and more through pickup and delivery, rather than operating an actual storefront. All the creations are made in a licensed and registered kitchen at this time, but Coyle said she hopes to have an actual brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Russell by this spring.
“It all started with my grandmother’s recipes,” Coyle said. She can be reached, and a list of what she has to offer, can be found on her website, on Facebook, and on Instagram. She can also be reached by phone (call or text) at 1-614-565-5696.
The Ghostly Gourmet set up in the Camayo Arcade on Saturday and offered hot barbecue and a wide variety of other items they produce to shoppers at the Small Business Saturday event. Ghostly Gourmet is the creation of Robert and Mary Lege and began with Robert’s love of pickled (especially hot) food combined with Mary’s love of growing vegetables. Part of the long list of what they have to offer is hot pickles, maple BBQ, bourbon BBQ, chow chow, salsa, veggie blend, pickled asparagus and pickled mushrooms. Ghostly Gourmet does special orders by request, and it is also available for catering. It can be reached on its Facebook Page, or by call or text at (606) 923-2126.
“I love hot peppers and hot pickles,” Robert Lege said. “I can always put a little twist with heat. Of course, we serve it mild as well, because I try to cater to everybody. But we have a line of pickles for our friends we call the ‘pepper heads’ that are made with the Carolina Reaper pepper.”
That is available in dill pickles, bread and butter pickles, and also in salsa. “It isn’t just about the heat,” he said. “There has to be flavor and texture – but the heat is a wonderful kicker.”
Ghostly Gourmet products are currently available in 46 locations from the Portsmouth and Vanceburg area to St. Albans.
Jennifer, of Fernaleesa’s Sweets and Treats, said the business was named after both of her grandmother’s as well as in memory of her aunt.
“My grandmother brought me into the kitchen when I was 3, and I got my love of cooking from her,” she said. The best way to reach her is on Facebook, and though she has a lot of experience cooking, she said she was fairly new to the marketing and sales aspect. She recently started the business due to her husband being out of work during a strike, so she decided to turn her love of cooking into a money-making venture. As the name implies, the business offers all manner of sweet treats that are popular, especially around the holiday season. They are available in both classic and gluten- and sugar-free varieties, for those in the community who have difficulty finding delicious options to standard sweets. She takes specialty orders as well, for those who want a certain number of her creations or to mix and match.
Events such as Small Business Saturday are a reminder to support the locally owned businesses in each community. Supporting local businesses helps keep resources in the community, helps the community to grow, and in a real way supports friends and neighbors within the community.