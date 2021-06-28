Most area detention centers filed fewer bookings over the weekend and Big Sandy once again lodged the largest number of inmates over the three days. Many bookings list charges of parole and probation violations or failure to appear. DUI and drug charges make up the majority of the remaining bookings.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Jeffrey A. Martz, 60, of South Point, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Joshua M. Rice, 37, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Sarah J. Kennedy, 36, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Thomas D. Rankin, 60, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on flagrant non-support, probation violation, possession of marijuana and first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Jason R. Blevins, 24, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on second-offense DUI and second-offense driving DUI suspended license. Blevins is also charged with buy or possess drug paraphernalia and two additional traffic violations.
• William F. Fluty, 54, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Christopher D. Wilks, 37, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• Haley M. Payne, 22, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on failure to pay court costs, fees or fines along with two counts of failure to appear. Payne is also charged with giving officer false identifying information and five additional traffic violations.
• Logan A. Allen, 26, of Inez, was jailed Friday on second-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, and third-offense driving DUI suspended license, aggravated circumstances.
• Loretta Curtis, 34, of Flat Gap, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, first-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Michael W. Farley, 43, of Job, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Ike L. Montgomery, 32, of Swamp Branch, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Jamie L. Minix, 47, of Paintsville, was jailed Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Crystal R. Yates, 37, of Paintsville, was lodged Sunday on first-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Scottie Mosley, 47, of Teaberry, was jailed Sunday on importing heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin and trafficking in marijuana. Mosley is also charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Shelton D. Jones, 31, of Grethel, was booked Sunday on importing heroin, first-offense trafficking in legend drugs, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, and trafficking in marijuana. Jones is also charged with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license and two additional traffic violations.
• Tyler Rogers, 22, of Grethel, was booked Sunday on importing heroin, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin, and first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin. Rogers is also charged with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and three additional traffic violations.
• Patrick Evans, 30, of Wallingford, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jessis M. Creekmore, 30, of Thealka, was jailed Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• John F. Whittenmeyer, 59, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on first-offense driving DUI suspended license, failure to appear, failure to wear seat belts and failure to improper signal.
• Jacob Gamble, 23, of Flat Fork, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second-degree escape and resisting arrest.
Carter County
• Jarrod Kelly, 37, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a hold for court.
• Tommy E. Boggs, 49, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on second-degree burglary.
• Zachary Kinder, 26, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• James Burnett, 67, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on first-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, and intimidating a participant in the legal process.
Greenup County
• Gregory D. Hall, 29, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Billy W. Potter, 28, of Garrison, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Damon M. Thompson, of Ironton, was jailed Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Randy Lewis, 46, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Kaleb Roberson, 30, of Owingsville, was jailed Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jayla Crouch, 29, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree, two counts of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and two counts of buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Brian Lewis, 22, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on auto theft, $10,000 or more, but under $1,000,000.
