ASHLAND Work will start soon on shoring up the sagging hillside below the Ashland Blazer High School track and soccer field, a district official said.
The job calls for removing and replacing soil that has slipped and installing a stone block retaining wall, buildings and grounds director Richard Oppenheimer said.
Workers also will replace drainage components that were the cause of the slip, repair a section of the track that slumped because of the hillside slip and resurface the entire track, Oppenheimer said.
The slope requires stabilization because it has been steadily slumping since 2017. The slump is clearly visible from the parking lot in front of the school.
There has never been any threat of a catastrophic landslide, but the hillside would keep slipping if left unchecked, he said.
“This has been a long time coming because it’s been slipping for a while. But we’ve had to go through a lot of hoops for what we initially thought would be a simple stabilization,” Oppenheimer said.
Geotechnical engineers found the slip was caused by a cracked storm drain. Soil filtered in through the cracks and that resulted in a slow collapse. The drain will be replaced.
The retaining wall will be similar to and will blend in with an existing one at the northeast end of the slope and should last at least 40 years, according to Oppenheimer.
During the work, traffic adjacent to the slope may be redirected at times. The track and soccer field are expected to be open for student use.
Bundled in with the project are some other campus upgrades, Oppenheimer said.
Among them are adding a security vestibule to Building 1, which houses administration offices, the library and cafeteria, re-roofing Building 2, which is directly behind Building 1, and upgrading some locks to meet current safe-school standards.
The price tag for all the work is $1.8 million, with $1.4 million of that being the cost of the stabilization and track work.
The district will issue bonds for the $1.4 million and pay the rest from its general fund and some state capital improvement funding.