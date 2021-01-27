Kentucky Department of Highways snow and ice removal crews are standing by ready to roll tonight when wintry weather moves into northeast Kentucky. The National Weather Service expects rain and snow showers to begin after 5 p.m., with precipitation changing to all snow by or after midnight. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible into Thursday morning.
Snowfighters at facilities in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties will stay after normal operating hours today, ready to treat roadways with salt or plow snow as needed. A second shift of salt truck and plow operators will report for duty at midnight and work into Thursday. While crews plan to work through the night to get roads in the best possible condition, motorists should be prepared for slick travel conditions. Remember, roads likely will not be clear until after the snowstorm passes.
If you must travel during wintry conditions, please slow down, buckle up, leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability, and remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.
When snowstorms hit, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors. Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.
During winter storm operations, District 9 uses more than 75 snow plows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable. You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at SnowKY.ky.gov. For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in your county, visit GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.