The Kentucky Department of Highways will activate its northeastern Kentucky snowfighters at noon today (on Christmas Eve) to battle an advancing winter storm. The National Weather Service predicts widespread rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon with temperatures dropping below freezing by nightfall. As much as 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected to blanket the region overnight into Christmas Day.
Currently, state highway crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties are prepping snow plows and salt trucks. Because the storm is expected to start with rain, no pretreatment with brine will take place as it would wash off roadways before the snow.
Crews plan to begin 12-hour winter duty shifts at noon to patrol highways, and treat them with salt or clear snowfall as needed. A second shift will report at midnight and work overnight into Christmas day.
While plow crews will work around the clock to clear highways, low temperatures in the teens will likely create slick travel conditions through Friday. Motorists who must travel should be prepared — buckle up, take it slow, and leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability. Motorists should also note that with this storm:
• Quickly falling temperatures Thursday could cause flash-freezing of wet roadways. And, high winds could cause bridges and overpasses to freeze before roadways.
• At low temperatures — as low as 15 degrees in some areas tonight — salt is not as effective. Slick spots and snow-covered pavement could remain, even on salt-treated roadways, through Friday.
During winter storm operations, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews work 12-hour shifts using more than 75 snow plows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable. Roadways are treated on a priority basis, with heavily traveled and emergency routes treated first.
You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes in each county, online at SnowKY.ky.gov.
For real-time traffic information, visit GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.