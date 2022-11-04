Widespread sickness is to blame for the interruption of school schedules in northeastern Kentucky.
An increase in illnesses forced a couple of schools — Carter County and Raceland-Worthington — to close their doors Friday.
“We still have a little bit of COVID, we got a lot of kids with RSV, kids with strep and the stomach virus,” said Carter County School Superintendent Paul Green. “It's just a combination of different types of sicknesses."
Carter County Schools were already scheduled to be out Monday and Tuesday, Green said. Monday is a professional development day and Tuesday is Election Day, he said.
“We felt it was necessary to take an extra day (Friday) to give everybody time to get better," Green said.
The district has been battling sicknesses for weeks now.
“We’ve had actually a couple weeks of lower attendance, but it really started to drop off significantly in the last couple of days,” he said. “We just couldn't seem to shake it. We just felt that by giving an extra day hopefully things will get better when we get back in next Wednesday."
Green said he encourages people within the school district to take the proper steps to eliminate the spread of sickness.
“We encourage all of our families in the school district to use all the mitigation strategies,” he said, referring to social distancing, proper hand-washing and good hygiene.
Raceland-Worthington Independent School district is seeing a similar trend. Superintendent Larry Coldiron said, as of Thursday afternoon, attendance in the district was down 84%. It is usually around 97%.
“With those low numbers we felt that it was time to give a chance for kids to stay home and get healthy," he said. "Hopefully Monday we will come back to school ready to go for our last 10 days before Thanksgiving break. We’ve been watching our attendance all week long. Earlier in the week it started out really low and each day that went along, more and more students were becoming ill."
Flu and RSV, according to families in the school district, are the dominant sicknesses they are dealing with. He said shuttering the doors Friday was a proactive decision.
“Flu season has hit early all across the states; it's on the news all the time and we are just trying to be proactive and keep our kids as healthy as possible," Coldiron said.
Raceland custodians worked Friday on cleaning services and are doing an awesome job, he said.
The Ashland Independent School District is watching closely as the district is seeing sickness, but not as severe as other districts in the area.
Ashland City Schools Superintendent Sean Howard said, “We’ve noticed over the past week and a half that it’s staying pretty steady, but not where it would normally be,” he said. If it continues to take a wrong turn, he will consider that.
Howard said it's a combination of both students and faculty who are becoming ill, but it's not significant enough to shut the doors.