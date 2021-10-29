ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted Thursday to approve a contract for a skate park update at AK Steel Sports Park.
In a unanimous decision, the city voted to award the $134,000 contact to American Ramp Company for a full redesign of the park. The design includes a half-pipe, a quarter-pipe, a rail and ramp structure and other obstacles for skaters to ride and grind on.
Parks director Shawn Murray said citizens and local skaters were involved in the decision-making process, which led to tweaks in the final design.
“We’re always happy to hear when our citizens are included,” said Matt Perkins, the duly elected mayor of Ashland.
The commission also voted to kick in a $1,320 match for a grant awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to install bike racks in the city. The total amount for the project is $8,600 — the state is covering $7,280, according to a fiscal note.
The bike racks will be located in the 1900 block of 29th Street, Central Park, the 200 block of 17th Street. the 200 block of 16th Street, the 1700 block of 15th Street and the Riverfront. City Engineer Steve Cole said the locations of the bike racks were decided after soliciting opinions from city staff, then studying the amount of bike traffic in each area.
He said the location in South Ashland was to provide another mode of transportation for folks who want to visit the developing business district.
Commissioner Josh Blanton, who lives in downtown, proposed the hypothetical question for a friend if someone who lives in downtown could park their bike in the rack instead of “having it take up space in their apartment.”
“They would have to lock it up of course and take the full risk of someone taking it, but would that be allowed?” Blanton asked.
Cole said it would be like “parking roosters.”
“It's uncharted territory, so I don't know how that would work,” he said.
Blanton jokingly said he'd let the person living downtown with a bicycle in their apartment know.
Here's some other highlights from the meeting:
•Small Business Saturday will be the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, Commissioner Amanda Clark said Small Business Saturday will kick off “Boutique Week” in Ashland, which is in the same vein as 2021's smash hits “Taco Week” and “Burger Week.”
•Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs was especially festive at the meeting, sporting a leopard printed blazer and a headband with cat ears. She said she hopes “everyone has a howling good Halloween.” On a more serious note, Spriggs also asked the community to take time to remember those who served on Veteran’s Day.
•Commissioner Marty Gute said a lot of blighted properties are slated for demolition, with 34 already knocked down. He also reminded folks about the Winter Wonderland of Lights beginning Nov. 15 and the Christmas Parade on Nov. 23.
•Perkins said Thursday was National First Responder Day, however the recognition did not rise to the level of a proclamation. Perkins also announced the Ashland Board of Realtors received grant for the sensory garden that's near completion in Central Park.
•The commission approved on first reading an encroachment for King's Daughter Medical Center to build a canopy as a part of its renovations on Bath Avenue.
•Blanton patted the Paramount Players on the back for another rousing performance at the city's theater. He also called for citizens to be more cognizant on what they throw in the trash, after taking a day to shadow a city sanitation crew. City Manager Mike Graese said there's going to be a push on making sure folks maintain compliance with the city ordinances on rubbish disposal.
•Local man Danny Herring came before the commission to discuss a nuisance in the neighborhood which he has attributed to theft, violence and trespassing. He said he has called City Police but nothing has been done. Perkins said Herring could meet with Chief Todd Kelley and Graese to discuss the issue in more detail and hopefully reach a solution.
•Dave Williams and Mark Maynard advocated for the city to support efforts to bring a vocational school the Ashland Independent School District. The commissioners said they are supportive of the measure and will see what they can do in the next budget cycle.
•The next meeting will be Nov. 18 at noon. There is only one slated for the month of November, but Graese said there's a possibility of a special meeting being called the preceding week in order to approve some bids.