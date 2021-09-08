ASHLAND Kevin and Melissa Callihan of Russell have plenty to do, considering he's an account executive with Air Methods and she's a nurse practitioner with The Family Medical Centers of Ohio.
But they found the time to open a store at the Ashland Town Center.
Called 16th Region Apparel, the store opened Saturday, selling clothing from Kentucky's 16th Region schools, which includes Ashland, Rose Hill, Fairview, Boyd County, Greenup County, Raceland, Russell, Lewis County, East Carter, West Carter, Elliott County, Morgan County, Menifee County, Bath County, Fleming County and Rowan County.
Mrs. Callihan said her son inspired the idea for the store.
"My son goes to Raceland and going to a smaller school, it is hard to find items for the school, and we thought other people must be having the same issues," she said. "We knew everyone was saying they had to order their items and people don't want to have to order and wait on items. It seems like if it was readily available, they'd buy it and that's our goal. We don't want to have to make these things. We want it already on the sales floor."
Mrs. Callihan said they order apparel from various sources and apply transfers in-store. They also offer a higher-quality option in addition to basic T-shirts.
Blankets, hats and bags also are sold.
Mrs. Callihan said it's important to note the store will have evening and weekend hours to accommodate those who work full time.
Kevin Callihan said the mall has been very accommodating, helping them to add shelf space; once the changes are completed, he said they will announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In the future, he said he'd like to be able to offer specific customization with embroidery.
"We want everyone to feel like they're the home team when they're here," Callihan said.
16th Region Apparel, at 500 Winchester Ave., Ashland, may be reached at (606) 465-1083 or 16thregionapparel@gmail.com.