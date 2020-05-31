SUMMIT Longtime and new customers celebrated the 60th anniversary of Crisp’s Dairy Treat on Saturday.
To commemorate, Crisp’s offered free ice cream cone for every guest and sold hot dogs and hamburgers for 60 cents in certain time windows.
“I’m from (here) and I’ve visited Crisp’s before,” said Robert Rhodes of Flatwoods. “I always loved their hot dogs, hamburgers and milkshakes. They are awesome.”
Rhodes said he has a lot of good memories of eating there.
“Sixty years in business, brings back a lot of memories,” Rhodes said.
Lisa and Kyle Virgin and their two sons also enjoyed the 60-year celebration. The family lives in Columbus, but they were in the area visiting friends and decided to stop in. Kyle Virgin said he is friends with one of the owners and wanted to show up and support him.
Friends Meredith Kneal and Sabrina Garrett of Grayson decided to make a day trip to Crisp’s to get some good food and enjoy the nice day. It was their first Crisp’s experience.
“It’s so hopeful (for the places to open back up),” said Kneal. “It’s nice to be out and to see people enjoying the weather.”
“It’s nice to have something to do that is community-oriented,” said Garrett.
J.D. Clark of Rush and has been eating at Crisp’s his entire life.
“I think it’s awesome and I’m glad. I hope to see it open for another 60 years,” said Clark. “I’ve never had anything here that was bad. I especially like their hot dogs. Everything on their menu is good, and a lot of people come here and go to (Armco Park) and eat.”
