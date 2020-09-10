The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported double-figure cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day on Thursday. The health department announced another death, the sixth in Boyd County.
There are 13 new cases, including three patients who are in hospital isolation — an 89-year-old female, a 57-year-old male and a 54-year-old male.
An 89-year-old female passed away after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Ten more people are in home isolation: six males, ages 24, 17, 48, 53, 49 and 18; and four females, ages 41, 37, 57 and 48.
There have been 94 reported cases in Boyd County this month alone. The total stands at 340.
The Greenup County Health Department announced eight new cases on Thursday. Six females, ages 66, 36, 93, 42, 57 and 17, are each in home isolation. Two males, ages 34 and 9, are in respective home isolation. One additional jail employee tested positive, which makes five employees to have tested positive. There were zero new cases at Oakmont Manor.
Greenup County’s tally surpassed 300 and is now at 303.