The Greenup County Health Department saw a jump in cases on Wednesday, reporting six additional cases of COVID-19. One of them, according to the health department, is travel-related.
Four males, ages 86, 69, 50 and 39, tested positive and are in home isolation. Two females, 67 and 50, are in home isolation.
There have been 106 positive cases in Greenup County — 56 have recovered, 49 are active and there has been one COVID-related death.
Boyd County’s health department announced five additional cases on Wednesday — four males, ages 28, 32, 48 and 69, are each in home isolation. A 39-year-old female is also in home isolation. The tally is 185 in Boyd County, with 148 having recovered. There have been four coronavirus-related deaths involving Boyd County residents.
According to the Team Kentucky website, Carter County’s total is 99.