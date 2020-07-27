The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced six additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, moving the count to an even 150.
Three males — ages 20, 24 and 42 — and three females — ages 19, 27 and 38 — are each in home isolation, according to the health department.
Of the 150 cases, 104 have recovered. There have been three deaths involving Boyd County residents. Forty-three cases are active.
Greenup County’s health department reported two new cases on Monday — an 18-year-old female and 44-year-old female are in respective home isolation. There are 27 active cases in Greenup County.