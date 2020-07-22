The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Four males, ages 18, 21, 22 and 40, are in respective home isolation. A 52-year-old female and a 27-year-old female are each in home isolation.
Boyd County’s case tally stands at 130. Of those, 91 have reached recovery. There have been three deaths, which means 36 cases are active.
Greenup County’s health department announced one additional case of the novel coronavirus. A 23-year-old male is in home isolation. There have been 63 total cases in the county. Of those, 27 are active. Thirty-six Greenup County patients have recovered.