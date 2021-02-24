The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced six additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
One — a 71-year-old female — is in hospital isolation. A 20-year-old female is in home isolation. Four males, ages 21, 44, 49 and 49, have tested positive.
There have been 4,529 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,856 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three females, ages 16, 30 and 47, and two males, ages 45 and 53.
There have been 3,361 cases involving Greenup County residents — 2,959 have recovered and 28 have died after having tested positive.
The Carter County Health Department listed three cases on its Wednesday report, pushing the total count to 1,957.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced six more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 1,232 total cases in the county.