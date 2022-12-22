ASHLAND As the country was reeling after the assassination of its President, the holiday season took on a different tone in 1963.
But thanks to four local business people, the giving spirit was palpable in Ashland that Christmas.
They made it their mission to get warm meals to anyone who needed them on Dec. 25.
That long-standing tradition continues to this day, but Elks Christmas Dinner organizer Mark Ison desperately needs assistance on Christmas Day 2022.
“We really, really need people to help deliver meals,” Ison said. “I know the weather’s going to be rough, but with people not getting out because of the cold weather, I need people to deliver food.”
The menu will feature the usual staples: Ham, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, a roll and desserts.
From feeding about 30 people 59 years ago, it’s grown leaps and bounds. Currently, volunteers typically dish out about 1,500 or so meals annually at The Elks Lodge on Carter Avenue.
“This is probably the longest-standing Christmas dinner, or food giveaway, around the tri-state area,” Ison said.
On Thursday afternoon, a group of volunteers prepared hams for Sunday’s dinner. Ison said they have a total of 28 hams, but “we probably won’t cut them all up unless we need them.”
Ison said The Elks will start accepting call-in orders at 7:30 a.m. You may call either (606) 324-5720 or (606) 325-3557.
Those eating can either dine in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., pick up an order or receive a delivery order. Pick-up orders won’t be ready until about 10 a.m., he said.
That’s where Ison needs as much assistance as possible.
“We were really low on volunteers delivering meals last year,” Ison said. “We were really stressing because we didn’t have many show up.”
Ison said The Elks needs people on the serving line as well. Volunteers may show up as early as 7:30 a.m.
Ison said he’s thankful for all the volunteers and donors that help keep this tradition alive.
This past Thanksgiving, he believes they served a record number of people.
“Thank God we got everybody fed,” Ison said.
As he always says, “If you don’t have a family, be a part of our family for one day. … and be careful getting out in the cold.”