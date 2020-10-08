ASHLAND Six children and principal Uriah Tolbert at Crabbe Elementary School have been quarantined after another child tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Tolbert said Thursday.
The child is a kindergartner at Crabbe and had been absent for a few days when his mother called Wednesday and said he had the virus, Tolbert said. Tolbert alerted the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department and provided contact tracing information and the health department determined which children required quarantine based on seating charts.
The seating charts showed those six children were the only ones who had been in close enough proximity to the boy to require quarantine, he said.
Tolbert required quarantine because he had worked closely with the child, he said.
Tolbert said he had not been tested based on the health department's recommendation that he not do so unless he shows symptoms of the virus. The health department made the same recommendation for the six children, he said.
The child's mother told him the boy showed mild symptoms of the virus, Tolbert said.
Tolbert is continuing to work from home, he said.
A notice on the school district's Facebook page says the child will not return to school until released from isolation and the building will undergo cleaning and sanitation.