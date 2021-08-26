ASHLAND With the heavy equipment beeping and cranking outside the city building windows during Thursday’s city commission meeting, the sinkhole at the intersection of Greenup and 17th Street was the “elephant in the room,” said Commissioner Marty Gute.
At Thursday’s meeting, City Manager Mike Graese briefed the commission on the sink hole, stating the project has ultimately expanded to 20 feet deep and 40 feet wide. Graese said crews were able to determine the terracotta pipe 20 feet in the ground broke, washing soil away.
This caused a 12-foot-deep pipe above to break, which weakened the earth causing a sinkhole Gute joked one could see China through.
Graese said the contractors that were called in to dig up the 20-foot-deep pipe have wrapped up their work and repaired the issue. The city is now firmly back in the saddle on the remainder of the repair work, Graese said.
The main challenge now is to get the mud out of the lines and check other intersections at 15th, 16th and 18th Streets. So far, Graese noted while a dip was located at 18th Street, investigation has revealed the earth underneath is solid. There are no other issues to report at the other intersections, according to the city manager.
Mark Hall, the Utilities Director, said the project is entering the “downhill swing” and is hoping to have it wrapped up by early next week. The next step is identifying pipes that may need a liner, which is much less invasive and can be done without shutting down traffic, Hall said.
While the hole is certainly the most dramatic utility issue brought up at Commission, it isn’t the most ambitious.
The city commission voted unanimously on first reading to pass a $1.29 million contract with Southern Ohio Trenching and Excavating (the same outfit called on the sinkhole job) for the second phase of the Belmont water line project.
With 4,000 feet of pipe set to go into the ground, City Engineer Steve Cole said it is one of the largest waterline projects to date undertaken by the city.
Cole said the first shovel should go into the soil within 60 days, after second reading and some necessary paperwork is finished.
Hall said the Belmont project is to introduce a redundancy into the system, so in the event of a line break, water can be rerouted so as to limit the amount of outages for customers.
