ASHLAND City crews had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a 15- to 20-foot sink hole opened up at the intersection of 17th Street and Greenup Avenue in Ashland.
The sink hole gave way at around 2 p.m. in the afternoon, causing a closure in the westbound lane of Greenup Avenue. City Manager Mike Graese said it was a “blessing no one got hurt.”
Traffic was rerouted at 18th Street to Winchester Avenue to 16th Street, Graese said. City Engineer Steve Cole estimated that, barring unforeseen circumstances, crews should have the hole filled and the pipe that caused it repaired within 24 hours.
Graese said the cause of the sink hole was a leak in a 24-inch combined sewer line — which means both rainwater and waste — eroding the soil over time. The recent rains soaking the Tri-State proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“This didn’t happen overnight and it’s impossible to determine how long this pipe has been leaking,” Graese said.
Cole said a witness to the sink hole described it initially starting at the size of a basketball and slowly expanding.
One could see the original brick road underneath the pavement exposed from the hole.
By the time city crews repair the break, Cole said the hole could be expanded to 30 feet by 30 feet.
