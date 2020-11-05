The number of COVID-19 cases is rising at alarming level in the area as Boyd County joined several northeastern Kentucky counties in “red” status on Kentucky’s COVID map on Thursday.
Area schools Ashland, Boyd County and Russell have announced going to virtual learning through Nov. 13.
Boyd County reached 31.5 (per 100,000 people) on the COVID map. Greenup County (38.3), Lewis County (63.5), Carter County (27.7), Rowan County (33.9), Johnson County (66.3) and Elliott County (30.4) are all in the “red.”
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, including a 75-year-old male who is in hospitalization. The youngest patient listed on the report is a 2-month-old boy. One case was subtracted from Wednesday’s total and moved to Greenup County. So far, 130 cases have been announced in Boyd County in November. The total is 889, including 573 recoveries and 24 COVID-positive deaths.
The other 29 cases announced Thursday involve 17 males, ages 29, 18, 26, 25, 56, 80, 55, 52, 49, 4, 1, 54, 62, 9, 18, 40 and 54, and 12 females, ages 77, 20, 51, 79, 38, 73, 73, 43, 12, 27, 53 and 18.
Individuals who receive a positive result from a mail-in, self-collection test are asked to call the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department at (606) 324-7181.
Greenup County’s health department reported 17 new cases — 12 females, ages 43, 47, 13, 49, 21, 50, 28, 73, 13, 56, 17 and 21, and five males, ages 71, 47, 52, 70 and 73.
There have been 754 positive cases in Greenup County, including 552 recoveries and 13 COVID-positive deaths.