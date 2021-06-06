WURTLAND The Singin’ Gatherin’ Old-Time Music Day will return at noon June 12, after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free event at the McConnell House will feature Kentucky Memories, a traditional music group including Keith Garvin, a volunteer with Greenup Arts and the Greenup County Extension Council. Garvin’s son, Michael, also plays in Kentucky Memories.
Families making music together is essential to the event. Also part of Kentucky Memories are their cousins, Philip Litteral, who plays guitar, and George Litteral, who plays banjo.
“Families playing music together is a local tradition and part of our local cultural heritage,” Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension Agent for Fine Arts and Community Development, said. “When the Fraley family (also related to the Garvins and the Litterals) started the American Folk Song Festival, it was really a family reunion with music. There were so many lines of musicians in the branches of this family that, when they all gathered together, a music jam was bound to take place. This event became the Fraley Festival that still goes on today at Carter Caves State Park.”
Stephens said the Singin’ Gatherin’ is a revival of the festival, which began in 1932.
“People gather, bring instruments to play, singers sing, everyone listens and taps their toes to fiddle tunes, ballads, and folk songs. There is music on the porch all day,” she said.
Chautauqua performing artist Rachel Lee Rogers will perform as Jean Ritchie, “Damsel with a Dulcimer.”
Born in 1922, Ritchie was a traditional musician, songwriter, poet, commercial performer, recording artist, author and composer from Viper in Perry County. Known as the “Mother of Folk,” Ritchie was a major contributor to the national revival of folk music across American during the mid- to second half of the 20th century. Artists including Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt and Dolly Parton have covered her songs. Ritchie was also an outspoken environmental activist. Her song, “Black Waters” is a well-known protest song that Ritchie wrote about strip mining in Kentucky.
Stephens said the Singin’ Gatherin’ is an important event to Greenup County.
“It gives us the opportunity to showcase the wealth of talent that is part of our cultural heritage,” she said. “It also gives us a special day to celebrate friends, family and the beauty of our community. Telling the stories of our past helps us feel prideful and hopeful for the future. Coming out of a pandemic, we need some positive experiences.”
Inside the house, there will be historic quilts on display from some family collections. The event also features a display of collectible memorabilia and pictures from historic old-time music events, including items from the collections of Keith and Michael Garvin.
Along with the music and the displays that are open to the public with free admission, there will be food available for purchase and some local vendors with homemade and handmade sweets and artisan products. The front lawn of the McConnell House will have classic games such as horse shoes, ring toss and cornhole.
The Greenup County Farmers Market will be selling goods during the first half of the festival, with sale starting at 8 a.m. It also operates from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
Attendees are encouraged to bring seating. Masks are not required outdoors.
Singin’ Gatherin’ Old-Time Music Day schedule
June 12
Noon — Opening ceremony.
Noon to 1:15 p.m. — Kentucky Memories — Fiddle Tunes of Jilson Setters with Special Guest Roger Cooper
1:15 to 2 p.m. — “The Story of Jean Thomas the Traipsin’ Woman” by Floye Cooke
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Appalachian Dulcimer Revival, a tribute to Jean Richie portrayed by Rachel Rogers, Chautauqua Artist, sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities Council/Kentucky Historical Society.
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Folk instrumentalist Jim Curley demonstrates traditional dulcimer styles and bows a saw like a fiddle.
4 to 4:45 p.m. — Blue Vine, blues and bluegrass with Janet Thompson and Michael Garvin.
5 to 5:30 p.m. — The Willis Twins, young bluegrass girls from Greenup with band.
5:45 to 6:15 p.m. — Joe Litteral, blues guitarist influenced by local legend Bill Williams.
6:15 to 7 p.m. — Tom Stiverson and Friends, banjos, ukuleles and kazoos - Jug Band Jam.