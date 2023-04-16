A silent auction benefiting an animal rescue organization is scheduled for April 24-28 at Morehead Conference Center.
The STAR (Saving The Animals of Rowan) will start at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will close at 1:30 p.m. on Friday (with the same start time).
Auction organizers said the money will go toward rescuing homeless, neglected or abused animals of Rowan County. STAR focuses more on dogs than cats because there are two other cat rescues in Rowan County.
Among the featured items are a baby quilt, a Sleep Outfitters pillow, several baskets and more. There are plenty of donations from businesses such as area veterinarians, Eagle Trace Golf Course, Root A Bakers, Dairy Queen and others. Some unique items include a Panda Bear cookie jar, a UK statue and an antique picture. A dining room set that hasn’t been used is valued at $2,500.
All told, there are about 60 items in this auction.
STAR, a nonprofit organization, is comprised entirely of volunteers, and they specialize in saving dogs. Its inception was 2003. Three ladies started STAR.
The Morehead Conference Center is at 111 E. First Street.