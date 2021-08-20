The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is funding the placement of roadside signage on Kentucky’s new U.S. Bicycle Route 21 (USBR). The project began in July and is expected to continue through the fall spanning through 10 counties and 15 communities. Ultimately USBR 21, a national bike route, will begin in Cleveland, Ohio, and end in Atlanta, Georgia.
USBR 21, also known as the Daniel Boone Bike Route, begins at the Cumberland Gap and extends 265 miles to the southside of the Ohio River in Maysville. Passing through the historic Cumberland Gap and foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, it crosses through 10 counties: Bell, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison, Clark, Bourbon, Nicholas, Robertson and Mason. The route follows much of the original “Boone Trace,” the historic trail established by Daniel Boone in 1775 marking the first road to land west of the Appalachian Mountains.
KYTC provided the Madison County fiscal court with $85,000 to fund the signage project.
The U.S. Bicycle Route System develops partnerships between transportation agencies, bicycle and trail organizations and volunteers. The Adventure Cycling Association partnered with the Friends of Boone Trace, Inc. to design and implement USBR 21.
With the official designation of two new U.S. Bicycle Routes, Kentucky now has a total of 1,000 miles of connected bicycle-friendly roads. USBR 23 connects the Cave Region of Kentucky from USBR 76 to the Tennessee border. The 109-mile route travels through the small towns and historic sites of Southwestern Kentucky and connects to Mammoth Cave National Park.
Both new routes connect to U.S. Bicycle Route 76, “The TransAmerica Bike Route,” which was originally designated in 1982 and has been updated several times since, providing cyclists with multiple connected 500-mile or greater route options across the state of Kentucky from rural Crittenden County at the Ohio River to Elkhorn City in mountainous Pike County.