ASHLAND It’s not too late to sign up for a women’s self-defense course to be offered at the Ashland Area YMCA.
The two-part program, Rape Aggression Defense, is open to women 13 and older. It will be offered from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Attendance at both classes is required.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks and gloves will be enforced, Christina Webb said. Webb’s daughter, Jasmine, is the organizer of the class.
It’s not the first time the Webbs have brought a women’s self-defense class to the area. A two-hour introductory class was presented at the YMCA in October.
"This is more comprehensive," Christina Webb said. "There is more material and more verbal things you can do. You don’t realize how simple they are, but they can keep you safe." The course also points out areas where women are more likely to be abducted.
The physical portion of the class shows women several options for escaping each hold they might find themselves in.
"It gives you options so if you can’t do or don’t feel comfortable doing one move, you have options," Webb said.
The class also shows target areas of the body to hit.
"There are areas you think are vulnerable and you might hit reflexively, but those aren’t always the best," she said. "The class tries to take away some of the instinct and replace it with knowledge so you can respond quickly. It tries to remove your fear so if you are in that situation, you have enough knowledge you can respond differently."
One example is screaming.
Webb said the instinct is to scream when attacked, but it’s better to shout "No."
"People will ignore a scream, because we might scream over a Christmas present, but when people hear someone scream, ‘No,’ they will respond."
Webb said she believes every woman should have self-defense training.
"Regardless of your personality type, your size, your age, because predators don’t discriminate," she said. "They will attack someone because they’re old. They’re easier. Everyone needs the knowledge."
Brooke Taylor is the instructor.
Cost is $25 per person, which includes a manual outlining the techniques taught in the class.
To reserve a spot, call Christina at (606) 923-3349 or (606) 326-1234.
