ASHLAND The Paramount Arts Center is without what’s known as the “great sign” — the giant vertical “Paramount” display that is a key piece of the Ashland landmark.
While the $90,000 replica sign will be installed soon, a discovery has created an inevitable delay.
Initially a 10-day project — scheduled from Nov. 8-18 — it will now be quite a bit longer. The time frame is not yet defined, according to Kathy Setterman, of the Paramount Woman’s Association.
Setterman, who was the theater’s executive director for 25 years, said “we can’t proceed with installing the sign with the conditions we have.”
Now that the former sign is off the frame, Setterman said it turns out the frame has several problems of its own.
“There will need to be a partial or complete replacement of the part that anchors the sign,” Setterman said.
The Paramount Woman’s Association is currently getting estimates for that job.
The Paramounts Arts Center turned 90 in 2021. Restoration plans, which also includes putting in a new marquee, have been in place.
The Festival of Trees and Trains has served as a major fundraiser, specifically for the great sign. Other small fundraisers have helped, too.
The old sign was rusting out and crumbling, Setterman said. It was not really in danger of falling off, she said, thanks to minor, temporary repairs over the years.
“There was a necessity to change it, but we didn’t want to do anything except replicate it,” Setterman said. “It’s a landmark.”
Paris Signs, of Huntington, has the replica sign in its warehouse.
“It’s just a beautiful job,” Setterman said. “We’re fortunate we found Paris Signs. It’s a blessing that it’s a local company.”
When work is occurring, Winchester Avenue northbound between 13th and 14th Streets will be affected and at times closed.
Setterman said Tamme Grubb, of the Festival of Trees and Trains committee, and her crew “have been fantastic.”
“That’s the reason we’ll be able to do the rest of this replication,” Setterman said. “They should get credit for that.”