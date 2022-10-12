ASHLAND The Inner Geek in Ashland will be having a sidewalk sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but unlike the store’s previous sidewalk sales, the event will be open to other vendors.
“Usually we have our yearly sale,” said AJ Brown of the Inner Geek. “But this year we decided to morph it into a local vendor event. Time Warp in Ashland and Goblin Traders from Ironton, Oops! I Shirt Myself, and some other local businesses will be getting involved,” Brown said. “There will also be 20-plus local vendors selling crafts, comics, cards, and a little bit of everything.”
Brown said there will also be food trucks and freshly made kettle corn on site during the event for patrons to grab something to eat and drink while they browse through the diverse assortment of goods offered.
“And if you show up, whether you buy anything or not, you can come inside the store and get a raffle ticket. At the end of the day, we will be giving away gift cards for local businesses, some prizes from vendors, and there are a couple of other surprises we will be doing,” Brown said.
The raffles will be drawn after the store closes for the day, and winners will be notified via social media, and then winners can claim their prizes the following day.
The idea behind this sidewalk sale was to highlight local businesses and show everyone a little of what Ashland has to offer. Depending upon the success of this year’s sidewalk sale, Brown said next year might see a similar event spring up at the Inner Geek location in Huntington as well. The Ashland event, he said, is something Inner Geek would like to host twice a year.
The Inner Geek Ashland store — at 104 16th Street — will be open its regular hours, with specials and sales totally independent of those happening at the sidewalk sale.
It can be reached through its Facebook page, its website at theinnergeek.com, or by calling (606) 420-4066.