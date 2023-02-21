RUSSELL More than two months into his first business venture, a Raceland-Worthington senior is getting a kick out of running his own shop.
A kicker for the Rams’ state runner-up football team, Ison knew he’d be ready for a job once his high school sports career ended.
Ison seized a co-op opportunity and essentially hired himself at Ison’s Cards and Collectibles. His store is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
In a little more than three weeks, he’ll welcome in a legend from his favorite NFL team to meet fans and sign autographs. Bengals great Ickey Woods will be at Ison’s Cards and Collectibles on Saturday, March 18, from 1-3 p.m.
“That’s been one thing I want to do is see if I can get some guys in here to do signings,” Ison said.
“I feel like everybody knows the Ickey Shuffle,” Ison added, referring to the touchdown dance Woods made famous in the 1980s.
Shawn Spinda, a well-known Steelers fan in the area, has the connection to Woods.
Ison is looking forward to meeting Woods in person.
“I’ve talked to him over the phone three or four times,” Ison said. “You can tell he’s a real down-to-earth-type guy.”
On March 18, Ison said he’ll have a price sheet with items such as mini helmets, 8-by-10 photos and more that people can get signed.
“You can bring your own stuff in, too,” he said.
Ison said business has been good since he opened on Dec. 9 at 444 Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.
“I’ve always had a dream of opening up a card shop, but obviously I couldn’t because of (playing) football and baseball,” said Ison, who quit baseball following his sophomore season. “I fiddled around with the idea, but I didn’t think it would happen. But I thought, what am I gonna do after football’s over? That’s when we got into buying a place and buying inventory. … It’s exceeded my expectations.”
Jesse Ison, his father, and some other family and friends help Ison get the shop up and running.
Store items include sports cards, Funko Pops, figures, jerseys and more.
“I’ve always been into cards, and I’m always looking into what new things are coming out,” Ison said. “To even think I have a chance to do this feels awesome. Having that privilege is awesome.”
Ison said he’s enjoyed collecting football and baseball cards, specifically. He’s a big Bengals fan and wrestling aficionado, too.
Ison said the Russell location has been perfect for him.
He said you can contact him at (606) 922-8264 or stop in and check out the store on Bellefonte Street.
(606) 326-2664 |