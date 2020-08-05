HUNTINGTON A gallery in Huntington is a showplace for local artists and a hub of education for those who aspire to create.
Third Avenue Art Gallery and Custom Framing by Jenks has been in business for eight years, with artist Patty Del Checcolo as owner and operator. The framer is Robert Jenkins.
“Robert Jenkins has been a framer in this area for 35 years and we felt we were a good fit to open up together with art and framing,” she said.
The gallery gives local artists the chance to sell by offering an area where they can display, but Del Checcolo said art is swapped out every 30 days to give more artists the chance to sell their art.
“We have a reception to kick off their show each time and invite the public,” she said. “I work closely with our Tri-State art group located here in Huntington and I pick artists from that group first, and then open up for artists from our Tri-State area.”
The gallery is open to artists who work in any media, including pottery, watercolors and acrylics.
“I also have a large display of my personal art, which are mainly paintings in oil with a variety of subjects,” she said. “I started out taking commissions mainly with portraits but have since taken request to include still life, landscapes and even some abstracts. Oil and acrylic paintings of pets are probably requested most often.”
A self-taught artist, Del Checcolo has always been interested in art.
“As a child I was the one teachers wanted to have do all the art for plays and billboards at school,” she said.
For the last 20 years, Del Checcolo has painted professionally and offered classes. She also taught her three daughters and four grandchildren to paint.
“My mother was also a very talented artist. I believe she sparked the original interest and always encouraged me along the way,” she said. “I have taken some lessons from artists I admire but I am mostly self-taught and if I desire to learn additional information, YouTube is a great source.”
At the gallery, Del Checcolo teaches six classers each week in oils and acrylics for all levels of artists, in addition to children's class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Those classes are aimed at ages 6 through 16.
“That class with the kids always includes a lesson about the Old Masters before we start the actual painting,” she said, noting she plans to teach homeschoolers this academic year. She also offers private, two-hour lessons.
Of course, the gallery took a hit because of the coronavirus by closing for three months.
“We suffered a loss of income for individual sales of paintings, classes and framing,” she said. However, she said, the gallery has reopened and was visited by a popular artist — P. Buckley Moss, who painted the VA Memorial Arch.
“Despite what is occurring with the virus, we had quite a large group of her collectors attend the show and purchase this new release,” she said, noting the gallery is one of 300 authorized dealers for work.
Third Avenue Gallery, at 733 Third Ave., Huntington, may be reached at (304) 522-1112.