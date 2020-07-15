ASHLAND Police officers in Boyd County weren’t starving Wednesday, thanks to 90 meals delivered by the local GOP.
The Boyd County GOP and the Republican Women’s Club delivered pulled pork, cookies, slaw and other goodies to police officers with the Ashland Police Department, the Catlettsburg Police Department, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police Post 14.
State Representative candidate Scott Sharp was among several candidates who set the spread up for the APD late Wednesday morning. Sharp said his experience as a military police officer showed him how important it is to feel support from the public.
“When you’re away and doing a tough job, it’s nice to know you have the backing of the people back home,” Sharp said. “In this instance, it’s nice to know that the officers know they have the backing of the citizens here. It’s a morale booster, it’s to say, ‘we support you’ and help the community get behind them also.”
Lana White, Republican Women’s Club President, said the idea behind the meals was to show appreciation for law enforcement in Boyd County.
“They’re just not getting enough credit, just not getting enough appreciation,” she said. “This is just one small way of showing them we love them.”
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said the lunch is just a part of a wider showing of support his agency has received recently. Right before queuing up in the chow line, Kelley had read a card his department received from a family in Colorado who have been writing thank notes to agencies across the country.
“I get cards and letters every day showing support for law enforcement in general,” he said. “This is what I’m proud of, that we’re in a community that looks at us in a positive light. We’re a lucky police department. It’s a great place to work, a great place to police in.”
Kelley added, “We’re appreciative of these kinds of events. We get everybody from children to clubs to religious organizations coming to try to improve the morale. We have a very good morale and working relationship with the community.”
(606) 326-2653 |