MOREHEAD The World War II era B-25 bomber “Show Me” visited Morehead to honor the remaining World War II and Korean War veterans with a flight.
Bringing the plane to rural areas through an Honor Flight Bluegrass Barnstorming Tour has helped more veterans have the chance to see the plane 80 years after the United States entered World War II, since many flights are only taken in larger cities.
“To be honest, we’re chasing World War II veterans,” said Kelli Oakley from Honor Flight Bluegrass. “They’re up in their years. The youngest one is, I want to say, 94. They’re in the rural areas, so this Barnstorming tour in Paducah, Somerset, Morehead, Leitchfield, Frankfort; that’s where the World War II veterans are.”
Flights were not possible during the COVID-19 pandemic due to health risks to veterans who are normally on the planes. Of the 16 million who went to war, only an estimated 300,000 veterans are still living in the United States in 2021.
“We do it in order — World War II, Korea and Vietnam — and as we lost that year of flying because of the virus, they passed away,” said Oakley. “So when we got confirmation that we could fly this year, we were like ‘OK, we’re going to recruit heavy and we’re going to see what we can do.’”
Five World War II veterans and one Korean War veteran took a flight on the B-25, including Charles Derrickson, who served in the Navy during World War II.
“I think it’s great that we have this opportunity, and I think it’s an honor that these people come in,” said Derrickson. “I’d never been on a plane since I was in the Navy, but it’s an honor.”
The flight also held significance to the families of deceased veterans. Jack Holley, who works at the Morehead-Rowan County airport, said being a part of the first honor flight to be held in Morehead reminded him of his father, who served in World War II.
“I’m honored. I truly am,” said Holley. “My father was a World War II vet, served on a B-17. He’s passed. He did get his ride on a B-17 in his later years. I wish he were here to do this, but this is the next best thing.”