The Eastern Kentucky Guitar show returned to Boyd County after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.
Guitars, banjos, amplifiers, crafts and more, filled the main room of the Convention and Arts Center where hundreds of guitar and music lovers congregated to trade, purchase and look at musical instruments and accessories.
“These are music dealers,” said Jeff Preston, the event’s co-director. “These are guys that run music stores during the week, people who mess with guitars. We've got guys that are here from Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, They are here to buy, sell and trade.”
This year’s installment marked the sixth show in seven years that this guitar festival has occurred.
“This is basically the first show in this region in over a year,” Preston said. “Our little show is like a kick-off to the new season.”
Donna Harnish, who was joined by some family, traveled from Ross, Ohio to display her homemade creative bottle lights. Harnish said what started out as Christmas gifts have now become something she has done for seven to eight years.
“I use them for wedding lightings, birthday parties, retirement parties,” she said. “… They are beautiful lights for your countertop or anything you can think of using a light for.”
Harnish said it was her first time visiting Catlettsburg and that she was “happy to be out.”
People like Tyler Nunley and Tyler Johnson, who reside in the area, were out on the nice, summer-like day checking the deals and searching for something to buy. While sitting on the back of the truck outside the community center playing his new 335 guitar awaiting a friend, Nunley said he's played guitar since the age of 14. It was nice to see the show return, he said.
Johnson spent some of his early afternoon with his wife exploring and looking at what the show had to offer.
“Today I’m just looking at their banjos and guitars,” Johnson said. This was his first time making an appearance at a guitar show and said he had to come after his sister showed him pictures of the event.
“It looked really interesting, especially with all the different instruments,” he said. “It’s more like looking at a museum kinda.”
More than 30 vendors lined the room with merchandise anticipating trading or selling. Larry Drummond, from Portsmouth, said he travels to all kinds of guitar shows. He said this is the closest one that he has done. After a couple of hours, Drummond had sold three guitars.