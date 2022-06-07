HUNTINGTON Comic icon Jim Shooter was at the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention on Saturday and Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena.
Shooter’s table was filled to overflowing with what he called his “Show and Tell,” representing his 57 years in the comic industry. A simple internet search reveals title after title and the numerous companies Shooter has been involved with during his career,
Shooter himself says with a laugh that some of the information is even true. He has worked as a writer and artist as well as an editor and he knows the inside of the industry intimately, making many friends and a few adversaries along the way.
Shooter’s career in comics began before he was even old enough to drive.
“My family was not well off,” he said of his childhood. “So I was trying to think of a way to help. When you’re 12 years old, they’re not going to hire you down at the factory. So it’s kind of hard to get a job.”
“I really like comics, and thought someone must get paid to do this,” he said of the first seeds of solving his dilemma. “So I actually spent a year studying comic books. Not just reading them, but studying them. I liked these but not those.”
Then he asked himself why. Initially he said he discovered he liked the Marvel Comics better because they had superior art and better stories. Shooter also said he believed the characters in Marvel Comics to be more natural.
“When I was ready, I wrote and drew the best I could, because I didn’t know what a comic book script looked like.”
Still, Shooter said he did his best to make it look the way a comic should with color and dialogue balloons filled. “I even designed a cover for it, and colored the cover with my colored pencils because I wanted them to know exactly how I wanted it to look. Then I sent it in to the head editor at DC Comics, Mort Weisinger.” and from that point it wasn’t long until Shooter received a reply.
“I got this letter back, and it said I might have a future doing this someday,” Shooter said. “And it said to send them another one. So I wrote a two part story, which was rare in those days, but I had this big idea that I thought could cover two issues. So I wrote it and drew it the same way, and sent it off to him (Weisinger). Then I got this phone call saying they wanted to buy those three, and start using me as a regular writer. and I said ‘OK.’”
The problem, Shooter explained, was that he lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was 200 miles from New York. Weisinger also didn’t know how old Shooter was.
“He knew I was young, but he thought I was a college kid.”
The situation, however, was worked out and Shooter, who went on to fuel the dreams of countless young people, himself landed his dream job while being the same age as his future fans. The first assignment was for the Supergirl series, and Shooter said DC was pleased with his work.
“In fact, they liked everything I did,” he said gratefully. “They didn’t reject anything. They kept me busy every minute they could, and I worked my way through high school.”
It was just after Shooter turned 14 that he hit a potential snag in his career. DC told him they wanted to fly him to New York, put him up in a hotel for a week, and have him come into the office every day for a week because they wanted to teach him some things.
“I hesitated,” he remembered. “And he (Weisinger) asked ‘how old are you?’ Well, I told him I had just turned 14. and he said, ‘Put your mother on the phone.’”
Shooter said it all worked out fine and his mother was very supportive. “But I had to bring her with me on my first business trip,” he said. “And it’s really kind of dorky to have your mother with you on your business trip.”
But he said his mother looked around the city while he worked, Weisinger took them to dinner a few times, and once even to a Broadway show. The show, ironically enough, was the Hal Prince production, “It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman!” Shooter said he still has a picture of the star of the production, Bob Holiday, autographed with “Keep writing those stories about me.”
In the 1970s, Shooter left the comic book industry briefly to work in advertising, though it was still a comics format style of advertising. He did ads for companies like U.S. Steel and Levi’s among others, but it wasn’t the business that he loved.
“It paid really well,” Shooter said, “but it just wasn’t comics. So I ended up doing some freelance work for both Marvel and DC, then DC wanted me exclusively so I was there for a couple of years. Then in 1976 I got an offer from Marvel to be editor,” he said. “My boss was the editor in chief, so I was the second in command like Mr. Spock.”
When Shooter came into that position, comics sales were slumping, mostly due to an exclusive newsstand sales model. Other problems, he said, included missed deadlines, shipping issues and unprofessional behavior. “But I had been trained really well by Mort Weisinger at DC,” he said. “He taught me a lot about writing, but he also taught me a lot about the business of comics. I used to wonder why he was teaching me all of that. And one day his assistant told me he was training me to have a job like his.”
After a few years of attempting to fix what he thought was lacking in the industry, during which time he also worked on Spiderman with Stan Lee and John Romita, he rose higher in the ranks until he was directly below the president of Marvel on the management hierarchy. As editor in chief, Shooter presided over Marvel’s compliance with a changing copyright law, the advent of direct sales, and many other changes. He also created several characters himself, including Dazzler, and was the mastermind behind Marvel’s popular Secret Wars.
Shooter left Marvel in 1987, but by 1989 he and his investors had begun Valiant comics. Later, he was involved with Defiant Comics and Broadway comics, and following those endeavors he went on to oversee and work on projects through Dark Horse Comics and as a consulting editor and freelance writer for Illustrated Media.
Shooter said he has seen a lot during his years in the industry, and has experienced both good and bad business deals. But he has also made a lot of good friends in the business as well, and that offsets the bad experiences.
He is always happy to speak with his fans, and attends several comic conventions throughout the year for just that purpose. “The fans are great,” Shooter said. “There’s nothing like them.”
Currently, Shooter is working on projects geared toward Hollywood, and will let all his fans know more as soon as possible. Until then, he is more than happy to “show and tell” with his fans about an industry which has been so much a part of his life.