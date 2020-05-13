ASHLAND The first phase of reopening Kentucky started on Monday and car dealerships have already seen a positive impact.
Car dealerships were one of the places included in the first phase along with manufacturing, construction, dog grooming and other professional services. Dealerships in the area welcomed their customers back with enthusiasm and precaution.
“We’re just trying to follow the guidelines exactly and sometimes even over the requirement,” said Tiffany Laxton, the controller at Toyota of Ashland.
The dealerships had been open to a degree, letting customers have access to their service and parts portion of their businesses because those were considered essential. However, their showrooms have been closed. The only sales they have been doing have been online and by phone.
Don Hall Supercenter had a blue ribbon cutting on Monday for its reopening.
“We understand that with this opportunity comes a lot of responsibility. We have taken every single guideline and recommendation from the state and followed it to the letter of the law,” said Jill Hall, the owner of Don Hall Supercenter.
Laxton said there was a decent amount of foot traffic on the lot in April even though the showroom was closed to the customers. There were people looking at vehicles and calling over the phone.
“I don’t know what other dealerships have encountered, but I think we’ve had a pretty positive attitude,” said Laxton. “We’ve had a really good turnout as far as everyone being happy to come back to work and wearing the protective gear.”
“We are still only allowed 25% as far as our capacity goes even still (in the showroom) and we’ve placed them 6 feet apart when they have a customer waiting in the lounge area,” Laxton said. “We have the typical flyers posted on every door, then if anyone is sick to not come in or to go home.”
She said that all sales employees carry hand sanitizer around with them and their temperatures are checked. If they are higher than normal, they are sent home.
“All of our customer-facing employees are required to wear masks, and we have plastic glass in front of service providers, masks ready for customers and hand sanitizer at each door,” said Laxton.
At Don Hall Supercenter, they are taking the precautions a step further for those who want to test-drive a vehicle. They are putting plastic on the seats and around the steering wheel for every customer and disinfecting the inside. This is also done with every vehicle that is purchased before it goes to its new owners.
“I wouldn’t characterize my emotion like worry, but I would definitely say we need to be diligent. We need to be diligent every single day and we can’t lift up on the safety measures,” said Hall. "We want people to feel comfortable. We want them to be safe.”