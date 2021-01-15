0822 Water-4.jpg

ASHLAND

ASHLAND Ashland City Manager Mike Graese lauded the city’s achievements in 2020 at Thursday’s Ashland City Commission meeting.

Noting the challenges presented by COVID-19, national civil unrest and a highly contentious election, Graese laid out the nuts and bolts achievements of the city’s civil servants throughout a year like no other.

As a prelude to a report Graese said he was putting the finishing touches on, the city manager revealed to the commission the following facts and statistics:

• Ashland Fire responded to 1,963 calls in 2020.

• Ashland Police responded to 23,231 calls.

• The Community and Economic Development Department finished the city's comprehensive plan.

• The Engineering Department completed Broadway Square.

• Parks and Recreation entered into Phase 2 on the Central Park playground updates.

• The Legal Department collected $336,000 in delinquent taxes.

• Public Services patched 2,648 potholes, collected 9,872 tons of garbage and swept 5,400 miles of streets.

• The Utilities Department laid almost 7,000 feet of new pipe and repaired 256 breaks.

