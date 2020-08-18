CATLETTSBURG A high-speed chase came to a quick end Sunday evening after the suspect wrecked his dirt bike, according to a criminal citation.
At 7:03 p.m., a Catlettsburg Police Officer tagged the suspect going 60 mph on U.S. 23 — a 35 mph zone — and weaving in and out of traffic, according to court records. The officer also saw the suspect blow two red lights at 34th and 35th Streets, records show.
The officer hit his lights and started towards the suspect, who looked back and sped up, according to court records.
At 38th Street, police said the suspect wrecked his bike and was taken into custody. The rider, 35-year-old Billy Jack Reynolds, was found to be “noticeably under the influence of intoxicants,” the officer wrote in his citation.
The Catlettsburg man was charged Sunday with reckless driving, first-degree evasion, second-degree wanton endangerment, DUI on an off-road vehicle and three traffic violations.
Reynolds has since been released on bond, per the jail website.
