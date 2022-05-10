Kristi Short, of Bellefonte, said faith led her through the pandemic, and resulted in starting her own bakery — Short and Sweet.
Short gives her husband, a Grounds Superintendent at Bellefonte Country Club, credit for helping her choose a name, but gives God the credit for everything else.
Short is from Elliott County originally, and her husband is from northern Ohio, and they met at Morehead State University.
After living in Lexington and Asheville, they are now settled in quite nicely in the area, but things weren’t always “settled” for Short, especially during the pandemic.
Short’s aunt was a successful baker in West Liberty, but Short herself never went to pastry school or had any formal training.
“I always thought it was really cool that she baked cakes, especially a lot of wedding cakes,” Short said. “I always enjoyed baking, but I never did anything like that.”
That changed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, she said.
“I was scared out of my mind,” Short admitted, and said she was praying for something to ease the stress and worries everyone felt during that time. Then an idea came to her, she said.
“It just came out of nowhere, and I know it wasn’t my idea because I had never been into anything like it and had no training whatsoever,” Short said.
She started “playing” with fondant, she said, because molding it was a lot like the Play-Doh every kid has played with, and she and her children always did a lot of crafts around the home.
“Then I thought ‘this is pretty cool,’ and it sort of took off from there. I did some things for friends and neighbors, then people started asking me to make a few things.”
Once things took off, Short said she even made a Facebook page to share what she had created and so people could reach out to her with orders.
“It’s been a blessing,” she said. “And I know this is something God put in my heart to do.”
Short and Sweet bakes and decorates cakes exclusively.
“What I love to do the most are the toppers,” she said.
Six-inch cakes are her main seller, and often those can be made with several layers. “People ask for all sorts of crazy flavor combinations,” she said, laughing. “But I try to stick with what I know tastes good whenever possible.”
There is a list of flavor combinations Short said that she recommends to her customers, but they have the final say.
“Sometimes they ask about flavor combinations, and I tell them I don’t mind a bit to try, but I might not know how those flavors will work together yet,” Short said. “They will look pretty anyway, but you want them to taste good, too.”
Customized cakes for parties are what she loves to do, Short said.
“I love baking, but I really love making the toppers and decorating the cakes with the toppers as centerpieces,” she said. She decorates with icing, paints with edible paints, and pipes flowers and other decorations on her cakes, she said.
Short said she limits the fondant to her toppers and doesn’t cover the cake itself with fondant. Instead, she prefers to use buttercream.
“It’s really relaxing working with buttercream, and getting those smooth edges,” she said.
Short said she is “booked out” right now but encourages anyone interested in having a cake made to message her on Facebook.