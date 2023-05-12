ASHLAND Roughly 60 acres of property are fixing to be developed into a shopping center at the corner of Route 5 and U.S. 23, right on the Boyd/Greenup line.
Interstate Development Company, the developer behind the Tanyard Station and the Merritt Creek Farm in Barboursville, is in the early development stages of an estimated 250,000-square-foot commercial retail space called “Bellefonte Place.”
Developer Tommy Perrigan, of Interstate, said he could not comment on the development due to how early it is in the process.
A site plan shows room for three to four large box stores, with the biggest building being proposed at nearly 63,000 square feet and the smallest at 12,000 square feet.
The Bristol, Tennessee company is credited with bringing many firsts into the Mountain State. At the Barboursville developments, it secured the first Starbucks, the first Target and the the first Academy Sports.
Hunter Boyd, the director of Economic Development in Boyd County, said he is excited to see what comes.
“We’ve seen what they’ve done in West Virginia, so I think that’s a good model for what we’ll see here,” Boyd said. “It’s a really good location.”
Per Interstate’s lease flier, about 63,631 people live within 5 miles of the intersection and more than 30,000 cars pass by it daily.
Boyd said this center — and the proposed shopping center in Cannonsburg — is instrumental in keeping the bucks in Boyd.
“Judge (Eric) Chaney’s goal is economic development and if we can give people here options they might’ve had to travel to in order to shop, that will keep that money here in Boyd County,” he said. “We can then take that tax revenue and reinvest for more development.”