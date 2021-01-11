ASHLAND Another weekend has come and gone, so that means it’s time for another locked-up list.
The following folks were locked up across northeastern Kentucky, with charges ranging from bench warrants to sexual offenses.
Anyone named in the “weekend jailed” should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Daryle E. Abrams, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value charge.
• Jeannie Rowe-Bowling, 34, of Greenup, was booked Friday on bond violation.
• Cody Cantrell, 27, of Franklin Furnance, was booked Saturday on shoplifting between $500 and $10,000 in value charge.
• Christopher Morris, 47, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) charge.
• Mark Mullins, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona, was booked Sunday on charges of resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing, first-degree possession of meth (first offense) and public intoxication.
Big Sandy
• Jason Selvage, 41, of East Point, was booked Friday on charges shoplifting less than $500, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree possession of opiates (first offense), two counts of first-degree possession of meth (first offense), tampering with physical evidence and first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Tiffany Saylor-Johnson, 28, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Kathleen Howard, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
Carter County
• David Kimmel, 35, of Grayson, was booked Friday on 10 bench warrants and a parole warrant.
• Nathan Carpenter, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a third-degree rape charge.
Greenup County
• Justin Hartsook, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
• Johnny Fields, 43, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on charges of theft by deception less than $10,000 in value, obscuring the identity of a machine between $500 and $10,000 in value and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Rowan County
• Taylor Nelkin, 31, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and violating an emergency protective order.
• Shauna Johnson, 45, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Thomas McCarty, 30, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Sean Noble, 34, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Jeanie Brown, 56, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Justin Davis, 31, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a first-degree criminal abuse charge.
(606) 326-2653 |