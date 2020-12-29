CATLETTSBURG With $381 worth of ill-got goods stuffed down his pants, an Argillite man attempted to speed off on a bicycle Sunday from a Boyd County deputy, according to court records.
He didn’t make it far, the court records clearly show.
Records show Jeremy Nichols, 29, had stuffed some merchandise down his pants at the Cannonsburg Walmart and fled on a bicycle. A deputy on patrol in the area spotted Nichols pedaling down the road on the shoulder of U.S. 60, near Super Quik, the citation states.
The deputy hit the lights and tried to pull over the two-wheeled suspect, who instead pedaled away from the cruiser, the records show.
The deputy got out of his patrol car and ran after the suspect, eventually catching up to him, the citation states.
Nichols jumped off the bike and landed on his back, according to the records.
He then closed his fist and drew back, attempting to punch the deputy, records show. Instead, the deputy grabbed him by the wrist and turned Nichols over on his stomach, ordering him to stop resisting, according to the citation.
After the deputy put the squeeze on Nichols via some pressure points, the suspect relented and was taken into custody, records show.
The deputy then took Nichols back to Walmart, where the loss prevention associate positively identified him as the shoplifter, records show. From there, Nichols was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center, where as of Tuesday he was being held on no bond due to two bench warrants he had pending.
Nichols was charged shoplifting less than $500, menacing, resisting arrest and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
