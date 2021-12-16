MOREHEAD The Shop with a Trooper got a boost from The Morehead Optimist Club.
The club donated $2,000 to the program for this year’s effort.
“We are extremely appreciative of what the Kentucky State Police stand for,” Optimist Club President Bill Redwine said. “Their efforts in making sure that kids have a great Christmas is of great interest to us.”
The club was able to raise the funds through its bingo operation at Cave Run Bingo.
Each year, Shop with a Trooper gives children a shopping spree, during which each child receives a certain amount of money to purchase games, toys and clothing and they receive a free meal.
Trooper Scott Ferrell, Public Affairs Officer for KSP Post 8 in Morehead, coordinates the Post 8 event each year.
For more information about the Morehead Optimist Club, call (606) 356-0666 or visit moreheadoptimist.com.