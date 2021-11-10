GREENUP The Shop with a Cop program in Greenup County got a boost from a local group this week.
Flatwoods Police Officer Bryan Tackett accepted a check for $400 from Teresa Walters, owner of The Goat Lady Farm, who represented the board of Christmas in the Country Market. The board donated a portion of setup fees from vendors; the remaining funds will benefit the Greenup County Farmers Market.
Tackett, who is the Russell Independent Schools Resource Officer, said last year, officers shopped for children based on their wish lists because the COVID-19 pandemic kept the children at home. About 125 benefitted from Shop with a Cop, Tackett said. This year, he said they're expecting 50 to 75, but the number served depends on donations the program receives.
Typically, a child is allowed to spend $100. Tackett said children may purchase clothing, shoes, toys or a combination of those items. Children up to 17 are eligible.
The program is good for the officers, too, he said.
“Something kind of happens that sets you back,” he said of the experience of shopping with a child. “We say there’s a lot of stuff we take for granted. Some of these children would not have Christmas without this.”
One of the things that surprised him was children who had not been able to go to restaurants.
“In past years, we usually give them a meal card for Chick-fil-A and some of them had never been there,” Tackett said. “It’s an eye-opening experience for officers to get to know these kids and let them know we're really not the bad guys. We're there for them and we love to do it."
Tackett said shopping will be on Dec. 11 and donations will be accepted up until that date; any money not spent this year will remain in a bank account for use next year.
