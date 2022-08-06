As summer nights shorten and the school year approaches, you may be looking for ways to reduce the stress and costs of back-to-school preparations and ease into a new routine.
Here are some ideas.
School supplies
Start by separating and categorizing students’ supplies lists and compare to items that may be left over from the previous school year. To pick up needs in one easy stop, visit a local discount store to purchase school supplies that are colorful and cost-effective. Many items will be priced at one dollar or less. School and classroom essentials may include notebooks, coloring supplies, backpacks, a reusable water bottle and more. Additionally, a variety of hand sanitizers starting at $1 can be easily placed into lunchboxes, desks, pencil cases or given to school staff to help stop the spread of germs.
For teachers who want to save big, some stores offer customer loyalty programs for items commonly needed in the classroom as well as other items.
Healthier eating
Back to school also means after-school activities such as clubs and athletics. While juggling practices, rehearsals and club meetings, consider packing healthier snacks to support a busy schedule. Meal prep also can be helpful on busy days. Many discount stores have frozen food sections for less expensive food alternatives.
Organization necessities
As the school year begins and schedules fill up, some find it harder to stay organized. Use a customizable planner or calendar to remind you of pick-up times, parent-teacher conferences and other important appointments. These tools are also great for high school or college students managing a new class schedule. Write out chores on a dry erase board, which can be secured to the side of the fridge, to keep track of daily duties. Finally, if your surfaces tend to collect clutter, a large canvas storage container can be a great way to keep items together for a quick cleanup.