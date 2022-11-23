RUSSELL The Edge Business Center will conduct its second annual Shop Local Holiday Market on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
The six-hour event will feature more than 60 local vendors from which to shop, according to organizers Kristie Patterson and Lauren Young. Items will include crafts and a multitude of other goods.
Food trucks will be on hand to sell drinks and food to enjoy while shopping, according to the event’s Facebook page.
Young said the inspiration behind the event was to help propel small businesses out of the COVID-induced lull.
“We wanted to use space that we are so fortunate to have available at The Edge Business Center to help our fellow small business owners succeed after such a challenging season,” Young said. “After dreaming up some ideas, we decided on hosting a ’shop local’ market where local vendors could come and sell their products.”
Admission fee is $5. That money goes toward custom-ordered “shop local” shopping bags from Rail City Clothing, a local downtown Russell shop.
The first 500 shoppers will receive one of these bags. Ten of the bags are “mystery bags,” which are full of gifts and/or gift cards from several of the vendors, according to Young.
“We will also be donating a portion of the earnings to local non-profit Revitalize Russell for upcoming projects in the community,” Young said.
Young and Patterson’s goal is to create a fun and festive annual event.
The Edge Business Center is at 1100 Our Lady’s Way, which runs between Diederich Boulevard and Ashland Drive.