CATLETTSBURG The victim in last week’s shooting in Summit is still in critical condition, the Boyd County Sheriff has confirmed.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said Tuesday that the victim, 46-year-old James E. McKenzie, is still receiving treatment at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, after police said he was shot in the chest by his son after an argument.
Court records show the son, 25-year-old Dominique J. McKenzie, fired a .380 caliber pistol into his father's chest regarding an argument about his stepmother.
The younger McKenzie is still being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $50,000. He is facing a first-degree assault charge.
