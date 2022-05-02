featured top story breaking
Shooting suspect's history includes stabbing young girl, was wanted on child porn charge
Henry Culvyhouse | The Daily Independent
FLATWOODS The suspect believed to be behind the Monday morning shooting of a Flatwoods Police Officer was wanted on a child pornography indictment out of Boyd County, according to court records.
Jonathan L. Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg, was released less than two years ago after serving 17 years in jail for stabbing a 10-year-old girl during a home invasion in 2003. A mere 20 months after his release, Smithers would be accused of shooting officer Tommy Robinson in the neck.
In the years proceeding the home invasion, Smithers was arrested on petty charges, with a public intoxication citation in 2001 and a fourth-degree assault conviction in 2002, for which he served 10 days in jail.
According to court records, Smithers broke into a Catlettsburg apartment on Sept. 11, 2003, at around 3 a.m.
After smoking a cigarette in the downstairs of the two-story apartment, Smithers stole some money out of purse and went upstairs.
The victim in the case told the court that she awoke to a dark figure looming over her bed. After letting out a scream, Smithers covered her mouth and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife, according to court records.
The victim said she tried to play dead, but Smithers, who was her neighbor, continued to stab her — in total, she received 23 wounds to her back, abdomen and head, which required 23 stitches.
Following the attack, police said Smithers fled the apartment and went back to his home, where he was apprehended.
Statements made by the victim and her mother in 2004 — when Smithers cut a deal to serve 20 years in prison for attempted murder and first-degree burglary — show the family was shattered by the incident and lived in constant fear. They had to move away from their home and the victim and her older sister had to sleep on the floor out of fear of another intrusion.
“We will have to live with the choices you made for the rest of our lives,” the mother wrote in a statement.
“Jonathan Smithers is a creep,” the victim wrote.
In June 2020, court records show the victim's sister filed a temporary interpersonal protection order against Smithers, in anticipation for his release on Sept. 3, 2020. According to the petition, the victim's sister was fearful of Smithers because he allegedly made threats against her in court.
Smithers replied via a letter from his prison cell at the Lee Adjustment Center in July 2020, where he asked Judge Scott Reese for the hearing to be moved due to it conflicting with his release date. He also accused the victim's sister of perjury with the petition, claiming he had never made any threat towards her or “committed any criminal act against this person.”
“I've completed my prison sentence and only wish to begin my second chance on the right foot,” Smithers wrote. “I'm a different person now and mean no harm to anyone.”
However, a little more than two months after his release Smithers was arrested by Catlettsburg Police after being spotted by Catlettsburg Police hiding in a car with a woman, records show.
The two had active protection orders out against them (one had been filed against him in Greenup as well, a clerk confirmed) so Smithers was taken out to be patted down for weapons, records show.
It became clear to the officer Smithers was high — he admitted to the officer he had been smoking marijuana, however a search of bag turned up a crystal-like substance.
While initially charged with first-offense simple possession of meth, first-offense simple possession of a a first-degree drug and two counts of possession of a second-degree drug, Smithers took a plea deal in December 2020 to have the first-degree charges dropped in favor of the two misdemeanors.
In November 2021, Smithers was indicted on charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He was formally arraigned in January 2022 and made bond on March 1.
He was scheduled for a plea hearing in that case this Thursday.
Last week, on April 26, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Smithers on one count of possession of child sex abuse imagery depicting a minor less than 12 years of age and one count of promoting a minor in a sexual performance less than 16 years of age.
Smithers was directly indicted, which means the case was taken directly to the grand jury rather than working its way through the district. Therefore, there are very little details in that case.
According to the indictment, both charges range from April 22, 2021, to Nov. 24, 2021.
Smithers is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on the child porn charges, along with charges incurred in Greenup County.
