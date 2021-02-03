CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of firing a pistol in the 2900 block of Bath Avenue on Jan. 19 is among the eight indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Police said 47-year-old Robert Lawhorn fired seven rounds out of the back door of his home.
When the shots were called in, Ashland Police established a perimeter around his home, according to court records. Lawhorn exited, telling the police his gun was underneath a couch inside, records show. He said a person named “Sue” gave him permission to fire his gun outside, records show.
Lawhorn was initially charged on Jan. 19 with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. A grand jury last week upped those charges to seven — one for each round fired.
First-degree wanton endangerment is defined as “engaging in conduct manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life creating a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another person,” according to the Kentucky criminal code.
If convicted, Lawhorn could face between one and five years in prison on each count of the indictment.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation of a felony, brought by a grand jury. A grand jury, like a trial jury, is a group of citizens called together to look at a case. Unlike a trial jury — which determines guilt — a grand jury looks at probable cause of a felony.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury last week:
• John M. Kouns, 42, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Joshua Jones, 35, of Monticello, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, Jones was indicted on a sole count of evidence tampering. In another case, Jones was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and one count of public intoxication.
• Eric L. Hooks, 35, of Pritchard, West Virginia, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Christopher T. Fraley, 43, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitor.
• Adam M. Crown, 46, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting more than $500 in value.
• Dondrea Q. Carter, 24, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Kenneth Salyers, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid.
• Thadd Madison Ward, 49, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), one count of first-offense DUI and one count of disregarding a stop sign.
