LLOYD A person is dead after a shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance in Greenup County on Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
According to Trooper Shane Goodall, there was a confrontation between two parties in which a man was shot and killed.
The female shooting suspect was not arrested, according to KSP.
The shooting occurred on Jeffs Valley off of Coal Branch in Lloyd around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the shots-fired call.
According to KSP, the case will be presented to a grand jury.