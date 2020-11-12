GREENUP A Greenup grand jury has issued a five-count indictment in May’s drive-by shooting in Raceland.
A May 27 shooting on Armada Boulevard allegedly targeted a man and his family, according to police. The victim told The Daily Independent shortly after the shooting that the rounds could’ve entered a bedroom if the shooter had fired straight through a window.
Raceland Police later determined 25-year-old Richard N. Carpenter pulled up to the apartment less than half a mile away from Raceland-Worthington High School and unloaded a rifle into the residence, according to court records.
A highly unusual case — violent crimes are virtually unheard of in Raceland — police investigated and took Carpenter into custody roughly a week after the shooting.
The indictment issued Nov. 6 charges Carpenter with five counts of wanton endangerment, one charge for each person endangered by the shots, according to the indictment.
No one was hurt in the incident.
An indictment is a formal accusation by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to establish probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
If convicted, Carpenter faces between one and five years in prison for each count of the indictment.
