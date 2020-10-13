ASHLAND Police rushed to Bath Avenue, where they located a shooting victim, on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported to have occurred in Catlettsburg, according to both Catlettsburg Police and Major Ryan Conley of Ashland PD. The injured male arrived on Bath Avenue before calling for assistance, said Conley. The victim was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Catlettsburg Police was notified and responded to investigate, according to APD. Ashland Police assisted Catlettsburg as requested.
The shooting is still under investigation. Catlettsburg Police had not released any additional details as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.