The Ashland Police Department received a call regarding a shooting victim in the city at about 12:30 a.m. late Friday night, according to APD.
Officers interviewed a 19-year-old female victim, who had sustained multiple wounds, according to the police department’s Facebook page on Saturday.
APD determined the original crime scene is Blazer Boulevard in Ashland. Based on the evidence, the involved parties “were apparently acquaintances and visiting the home on Blazer Boulevard when a verbal altercation” escalated to a physical altercation, according to ADP.
Dwayne Jamal Kemper produced a firearm and shot into a vehicle, striking a female, according to APD.
As of Saturday morning, the victim was in stable condition.
Police were still trying to track down Kemper as of late Saturday.
APD officers and detectives processed the crime scene and worked with the Commonwealth Attorney, Rhonda Copley, to obtain an arrest warrant for first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Call (606) 385-3127, email silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com or call (606) 385-3APD if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kemper.